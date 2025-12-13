HRT Financial LP Buys New Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,385,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,626,000 after buying an additional 467,656 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 937,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,540,000 after buying an additional 254,317 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Everest Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,593,000 after acquiring an additional 69,636 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.77.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:EG opened at $327.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $373.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. The trade was a 33.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan Levine purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.