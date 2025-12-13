Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Baird R W

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APLT

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 45.9%

APLT opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.