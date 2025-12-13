Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

TDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:TDY opened at $517.80 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $419.00 and a 1-year high of $595.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $526.33 and a 200 day moving average of $531.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

