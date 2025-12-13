HRT Financial LP Buys 50,083 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1,098.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,083 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $308.45 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $308.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

