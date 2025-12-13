iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stake Lessened by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,135,063 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of HRT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $315,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5%

IWM stock opened at $253.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $258.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.94 and its 200 day moving average is $231.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

