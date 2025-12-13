HRT Financial LP Buys 600,061 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,109,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,061 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for 0.4% of HRT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $94,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 456,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,492,000 after buying an additional 185,400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 289,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 859,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,741,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $84.84 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on American International Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

