9,457,280 Shares in Webull Corporation $BULL Acquired by HSG Holding Ltd

HSG Holding Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,457,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,109,000. Webull comprises about 5.8% of HSG Holding Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BULL. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Webull in the second quarter valued at $85,491,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,771,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Webull in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Webull during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Webull during the second quarter worth about $3,810,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BULL has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Webull to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Webull to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Webull from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Webull from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Webull Stock Down 5.9%

BULL stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.14. Webull Corporation has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $79.56.

About Webull

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

