Hara Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Hara Capital LLC lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,116 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,704,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 315,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 69,062 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.7%

NYSE HP opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.56. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

