Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $67,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.7%

PM stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.