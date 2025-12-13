Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Posts Earnings Results

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 43.98% and a negative net margin of 69.44%.The company had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter.

Skillz Stock Performance

Shares of SKLZ opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. Skillz has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the third quarter worth $97,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

