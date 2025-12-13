Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,166 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.1% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 89.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 225 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $273.90 to $324.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Arete Research raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $273.90 to $324.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.04.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $228.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

