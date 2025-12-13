Harvey Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 916,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $253.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.94 and its 200 day moving average is $231.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $258.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

