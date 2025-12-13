Hara Capital LLC Sells 16,822 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Hara Capital LLC reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,822 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $6,231,307.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,748.44. The trade was a 80.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 115,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $3,311,622.24. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,653.12. The trade was a 70.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 532,360 shares of company stock valued at $14,364,929 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.3%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $29.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

