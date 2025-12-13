Valaris Limited $VAL Shares Purchased by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Valaris makes up 4.5% of Hara Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 56.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 45.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 13,400.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAL. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valaris from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $61.70.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.41 million. Valaris had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

