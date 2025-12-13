Hara Capital LLC Buys 12,677 Shares of Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Tidewater makes up about 1.4% of Hara Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Tidewater by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tidewater by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. Dnb Nor Markets lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $341.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.84 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.14%.Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

