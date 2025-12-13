Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 17,149 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Ameren worth $33,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 70.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.36. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.75%.Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Argus upgraded Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AEE

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.