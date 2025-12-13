Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co grew its position in Southern by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SO opened at $84.44 on Friday. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 73.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.50 price target (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.