Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Position Boosted by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,188 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 3.1% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $75,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 164,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,685,000 after buying an additional 70,753 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 552.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,095 shares of company stock valued at $14,228,950. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

