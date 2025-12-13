Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,699 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $480.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.03 and a 200 day moving average of $465.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.