Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $23.02 Million Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,522 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Exelon worth $23,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $589,122,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 164.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,593,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 506.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $117,274,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.51.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp set a $39.00 price target on Exelon in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

