Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876,248 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 306,776 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.54% of Peabody Energy worth $25,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 65.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 0.57. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The coal producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.20 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

