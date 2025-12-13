Elevatus Welath Management Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Elevatus Welath Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1,240.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,502,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,354,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,656,964,000 after buying an additional 689,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,184,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,554 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,026,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $125.47 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

