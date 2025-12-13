20,000 Shares in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN Bought by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. ServiceTitan comprises 0.3% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TTAN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceTitan from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $71,804.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,821,062.40. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,187.64. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,569 shares of company stock valued at $53,024,237. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $104.07 on Friday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $131.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a PE ratio of -25.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $249.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

