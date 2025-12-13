Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 3,651,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 547,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Emerita Resources Stock Down 15.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$147.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 44.86.

About Emerita Resources

(Get Free Report)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.