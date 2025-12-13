Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 48.6% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 48.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 2,771,757 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 611,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$116.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.23.

About Neptune Digital Assets

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.