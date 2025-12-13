Harvey Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

Harvey Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,269 shares during the period. Thermon Group makes up 1.8% of Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,577,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 49,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 420.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 217,352 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:THR opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business had revenue of $131.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

