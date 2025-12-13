Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up about 1.2% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $111,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $597.27 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $443.21 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.