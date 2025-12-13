Telesat Corporation $TSAT Shares Sold by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,985 shares during the quarter. Telesat comprises 1.9% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Telesat worth $37,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telesat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Telesat during the first quarter worth $728,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Telesat in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Telesat by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Telesat by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telesat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Telesat Price Performance

TSAT stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. Telesat Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $455.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $72.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.26 million. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.

Telesat Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

