Harvey Partners LLC Acquires 8,892 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Enpro comprises about 4.5% of Harvey Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $45,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,497,000 after acquiring an additional 386,406 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 341,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Enpro by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 287,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enpro by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Enpro by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Enpro Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NPO stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $248.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average of $213.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.06. Enpro had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $286.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

