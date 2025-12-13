Henry James International Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,917 Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,917 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,387,000. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at about $4,159,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Barrick Mining Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE B opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

