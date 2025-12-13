MKS Inc. $MKSI Stake Boosted by Harvey Partners LLC

Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. MKS accounts for 2.6% of Harvey Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $26,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MKS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MKS in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of MKS by 25.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of MKS by 1,168.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of MKS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MKS from $122.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,230. The trade was a 24.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $47,643.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,514.03. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $734,285 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Trading Down 6.6%

MKS stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $170.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.93.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

