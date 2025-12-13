Heard Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Heard Capital LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153,915 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 8.9% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $170,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,713,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,172,000 after buying an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,894,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $160.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

