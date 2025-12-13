Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $21.79 Million Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Agree Realty accounts for about 3.9% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $21,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 41.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.63%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 25,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 553,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,986,017. This trade represents a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,182.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 638,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,110,533.44. This represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,778. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.50 price objective on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

