Curi Capital LLC Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Curi Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,458 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. HSBC set a $169.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CVX opened at $149.95 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $301.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

