American Tower Corporation $AMT Stock Holdings Decreased by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,515 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 2.9% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,930,530,000 after buying an additional 218,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after buying an additional 2,474,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Tower by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,680,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,529,000 after acquiring an additional 708,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after buying an additional 88,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:AMT opened at $180.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.51. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.