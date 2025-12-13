Hazelview Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Equity Residential $EQR

Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises about 5.7% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $31,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.02.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:EQR opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $75.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 91.42%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.