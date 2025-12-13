Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Hotels Group comprises about 4.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.5%
Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.75. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $94.78 and a one year high of $139.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Hotels Group
Intercontinental Hotels Group Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intercontinental Hotels Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 – 12/12
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Synopsys Sees Bullish Shift as Ansys Integration Drives Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.