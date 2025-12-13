Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Hotels Group comprises about 4.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.75. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $94.78 and a one year high of $139.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

