Henry James International Management Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft accounts for about 1.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 46.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE DB opened at $37.25 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

