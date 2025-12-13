Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Hillman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 3.6% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,904,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,879,000 after acquiring an additional 341,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,451,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,787,000 after purchasing an additional 914,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,710,000 after buying an additional 892,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -54.26%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

