Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.9% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $267.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.72 and its 200-day moving average is $249.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $348.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $311.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

