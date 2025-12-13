First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 31st

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4568 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 43.0% increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FKU opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

