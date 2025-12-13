First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPXI stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $152.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

About First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.