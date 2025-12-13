First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3251 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 58.4% increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FYT opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $142.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $59.26.
About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
