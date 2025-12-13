First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3251 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 58.4% increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYT opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $142.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

