IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell Sells 76,400 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell sold 76,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.25, for a total transaction of $36,156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,595,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,235,190. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IES Stock Down 3.7%

IES stock opened at $460.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.32. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $482.35.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in IES by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IES by 841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IES by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IESC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IES

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.