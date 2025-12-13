First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1115 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 47.9% increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $101.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $15.64.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
