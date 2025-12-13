First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1115 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 47.9% increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $101.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

