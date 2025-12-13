Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 76,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 48.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1%

BAC opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

