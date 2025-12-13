Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,630. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 183.0% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,119,000 after acquiring an additional 75,852,223 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,459,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,705,000 after purchasing an additional 473,987 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

