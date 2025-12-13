BBR Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

BBR Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after buying an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,406,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,397,000 after acquiring an additional 194,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,182,000 after acquiring an additional 482,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,568,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,607 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $294.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $298.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

