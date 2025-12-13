Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 3,804 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 161,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 90,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,829,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Evercore ISI set a $610.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $571.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.