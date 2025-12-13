EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,494 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $46,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

